SOMERSET, N.J., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the signing of a cooperative agreement with Exscribe Orthopaedic Healthcare Solutions (Exscribe), the creator of an innovative orthopaedic surgery-specific electronic health record (EHR) system, located in Bethlehem, PA. As part of the agreement, MTBC Force will provide custom software development services as well as give Exscribe clients the opportunity to access MTBC’s sophisticated, end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions.



“We see this relationship as a major win for both Exscribe and MTBC Force,” said Karl Johnson, Division President of MTBC Force. “MTBC Force will make a specialized orthopaedic RCM service available to the Exscribe client base of over 2,000 Orthopaedic providers, while also providing a dedicated software development team to build and deliver customized, orthopaedic-specific practice-based solutions to complement Exscribe’s current suite of offerings.”

As part of this collaboration, MTBC Force will provide Exscribe clients with a dedicated team of orthopaedic-specific medical billers, specifically those trained in Exscribe’s EHR software. In addition, MTBC’s team of software developers will assist Exscribe’s development team in bringing to market new and innovative solutions to complement their existing products and services.

“We are very pleased to partner with MTBC,” said Richard McCormick, Chief Operating Officer of Exscribe. “They have a proven track record of delivering sophisticated products and high-quality services to their healthcare providers, something that our clients also demand of us. This partnership will allow us to leverage the depth and breadth of their resources to accelerate the development of our product roadmap and deliver on our commitment to continually provide orthopaedic surgeons with the innovative, practice-based solutions needed to thrive in the world of value-based care reimbursement.”

“For almost 20 years, Exscribe has made it our mission to develop innovative and efficient solutions that enable orthopaedic practices to remain independent. We view this partnership as another example of our commitment to this mission,” said Mr. McCormick.

The marketing and sales teams of both companies will work together to co-launch this offering to Exscribe’s physician client base.

About Exscribe EHR

Looking for a way to better manage his Orthopaedic practice, nationally-renowned orthopedic surgeon Ranjan Sachdev, MD, MBA, CHC founded Exscribe in 2000. A pioneer in the EHR field, Dr. Sachdev worked with a team of Orthopaedists and IT professionals to develop Exscribe Orthopaedic EHR and Exscribe Orthopaedic PM. Products designed specifically for Orthopaedic surgeons to help them maintain compliance and profitability in an ever-changing regulatory environment.

To learn more about Exscribe products and services, visit www.exscribe.com , email info@exscribe.com, or call (866) 870-1521.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com .

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

