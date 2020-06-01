BOSTON, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 29, 2020, Forbes published an article reporting that Kylie Jenner allegedly provided the magazine with misleading financial information about her cosmetics brand. Last year, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) acquired a majority stake in Ms. Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line for $600 million. On the publication of the Forbes article, shares of Coty dropped 13% to close at $3.63. Shares of Coty are down approximately 68% overall in 2020.



The Forbes article raises additional questions about the Kylie Cosmetics line, which is one of Coty’s most visible brands.

Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether Coty and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Coty and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=coty .

