The board of Real People Investment Holdings Limited has elected to appoint Mr Ralph Buddle as a non-executive director of the company, with effect from 1 June 2020. Mr Buddle is an experienced senior executive and chartered accountant with 35 years’ experience in retail and FMCG. With a background in corporate finance, M&A and strategy, he also has significant investor relations and corporate governance experience within the JSE Top-40 listed environment.
* * * * * * *
For further information, please contact:
Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer
Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za
Phone number: +27 82 772 5481
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 1st, 2020 at 15:00 CET
Attachment
Real People Investment Holdings Limited
Rosebank, SOUTH AFRICA
RPIH Press Release - Appointment of director 20200528FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: