No Barriers USA and presenting sponsor Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announce the 2020 No Barriers Summit will shift to a virtual format, June 26-27, 2020. The two-day experiential event seeks to empower people to break through barriers and provide connections to employment and financial health opportunities. Online registration is available now.

No Barriers and Wells Fargo share a vision of inclusion, where people are valued for their contributions in the workplace and communities they serve. The summit redefines what is possible for participants who may have a disability, care for a loved one, face discrimination, suffer from chronic illness or deal with grief.

“Despite the circumstances, we’re excited to take this transformative event online to allow the No Barriers Summit — and our mission — to reach far beyond what we could do in person,” said No Barriers Executive Director and Co-Founder Dave Shurna. “This year is different for all of us, but what hasn’t changed and is more relevant than ever before: What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way.”

Wells Fargo will host various virtual activities dedicated to employment, financial health and the resilience of diverse communities. Key sessions include:

Career Fair: one-one-one conversations with recruiters to learn about employment opportunities.

Virtual Booth: financial health resources in response to the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s summit has special meaning as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the progress made in access and inclusion,” said Kathy Martinez, head of Disability and Accessibility Strategy for Wells Fargo. “Throughout history, people with disabilities have helped shape a universal future, and the disability rights movement has made an important difference in fighting for equality and accessibility.”

Additionally, Wells Fargo Auto, in collaboration with Spradley Barr Ford Fort Collins, will sponsor the donation of a brand new Ford Transit Passenger Van to the No Barriers organization. The vehicle will support the No Barriers Backcountry and Mountain Campus programs for youth and veterans.

Since 2015, Wells Fargo Auto has sponsored the donation of more than 35 vehicles and family and financial mentoring, valued at over $1 million, for veterans and Gold Star families in collaboration with local dealerships.

Participants can tune in virtually to watch the summit live and connect with other participants, or watch a recording of the sessions anytime during the event. Motivational speakers, accessibility innovations, networking opportunities, veteran-specific sessions and adaptive activities designed to help attendees break through barriers are fully accessible. It is an opportunity to join leaders, change-makers and aspiring visionaries to unite and discover how to build a world ready for greater possibilities.

Online registration is open through June 27. Registration is $20 per person. Cost-free sessions will be available through Facebook Live, YouTube and Instagram. For more information on the collaboration between No Barriers USA and Wells Fargo, click here.

About No Barriers

What barriers do you face? This question lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. At No Barriers, we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.98 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.



Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

