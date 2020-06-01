NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today the launch of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ LX Network in 15 of HC2 Broadcasting’s free, over-the-air (OTA) TV stations across the United States, including Atlanta, Seattle and Detroit. The LX channel is currently available in a total of 43 U.S.-based markets, including NBC/Telemundo owned station markets, and will rollout to additional HC2 Broadcasting stations in the coming weeks. To access LX’s market and channel listings, visit LX.com’s “Where To Watch” page, or click here .



As the only network that is available in all platforms, including OTA, cable, and streaming/OTT, LX serves adults 18-45 and delivers 20 hours of local news and original programming each week. LX features visually-rich, longer-form content and an innovative storytelling approach to news that is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation.



“Our new partnership with LX underscores the value we bring to content providers. We are thrilled to welcome LX to HC2 Broadcasting’s best-in-class OTA network,” said Phil Falcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2 Holdings, as well as Chairman and CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. “LX is set on presenting news in an entirely new way, and we cannot wait for our audiences to watch LX’s stories, which go beyond the headlines.”

LX is now, or soon-to-be, available in the following 15 markets with the corresponding station call sign and channel position:

Atlanta, GA, WYGA-CD, Channel 16.7

Seattle, WA, KUSE-LD, Channel 46.6

Detroit, MI, WDWO-CD, Channel 18.2

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN, KJNK-LD, Channel 25.4

Cleveland - Akron - Canton, OH, WUEK-LD, Channel 26.7

Charlotte, NC, WHEH-LD, Channel 41.2

Portland, OR, KOXI-CD, Channel 20.6

St. Louis, MO, K25NG-D, Channel 25.5

Pittsburgh, PA, WWLM-CD, Channel 20.6

Indianapolis, IN, WUDZ-LD, Channel 28.5

Baltimore, MD, WQAW-LP, Channel 69.6

Nashville, TN, WCTZ-LD, Channel 35.7

Kansas City, MO, KAJF-LD, Channel 21.5

Columbus, OH, WDEM-CD, Channel 17.3

Milwaukee, WI, WTSJ-LP, Channel 38.5

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of late April 2020, HC2 Broadcasting has 218 operational stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 250 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, including construction permits, covers approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States. For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com .

About LX

LX or ‘Local X’ is NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ new TV and streaming network that serves adults 18-45. LX delivers 20 hours of local news and original programming each week. The network highlights stories about technology, the environment, community and social issues, current events and politics, among other topics. Audiences can also tune in to the network to watch fan-favorite shows 1st Look, George To The Rescue and Open House, and programming from various content partners. LX’s innovative storytelling approach to news is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation. At LX, every story is local helping to connect people to communities and to each other. LX is available as a linear/OTA feed in the following markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Sacramento, Charlotte, Portland, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Nashville, San Diego, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Kansas City, Hartford, Columbus (OH), Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, Richmond, Fresno, Providence, Tucson, McAllen, El Paso, Springfield. For more information and to check local listings, visit LX.com . Follow on social @NBCLX #NBCLX.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations and subsidiary digital businesses serving 30 markets, a regional news network, multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, and LX, the division’s new TV/streaming network that serves adults 18-45, a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company. The local TV stations can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, and produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

