CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed the annual review of its credit facilities. The Company’s banking syndicate has renewed the reserve-based facility until November 30, 2020. The credit facility has been reduced to $42 million which reflects the currently outstanding letters of credit for long term transportation commitments and is secured by the Company’s cash balances.



The Company continues to pursue opportunities to access credit support offered by the Government of Canada during this uncertain economic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athabasca remains focused on maximizing corporate funds flow and maintaining strong corporate liquidity. As at May 31, 2020 the Company has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $330 million inclusive of restricted cash.

Athabasca maintains long‐term optionality across a deep inventory of high‐quality Thermal Oil projects and flexible Light Oil development opportunities.

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com .

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Taylor

Chief Financial Officer

1-403-817-9104

mtaylor@atha.com



Reader Advisory:

This News Release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks, uncertainties and other factors. The forward-looking information is not historical fact, but rather is based on the Company’s current plans, objectives, goals, strategies, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company’s industry, business and future operating and financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: our strategic plans and growth strategies; and government support programs related to COVID-19,. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

With respect to forward‐looking information contained in this News Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: commodity outlook; the regulatory framework in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business; the Company’s financial and operational flexibility; the Company’s, capital expenditure outlook, financial sustainability and ability to access sources of funding; geological and engineering estimates in respect of Athabasca’s reserves and resources; and other matters.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated March 4, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange and interest rates; political and general economic, market and business conditions in Alberta, Canada, the United States and globally; changes to royalty regimes, environmental risks and hazards; the potential for management estimates and assumptions to be inaccurate; the dependence on Murphy as the operator of the Company’s Duvernay assets; the capital requirements of Athabasca’s projects and the ability to obtain financing; operational and business interruption risks, including those that may be related to the COVID pandemic; failure by counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to Athabasca in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements; aboriginal claims; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or maintain compliance with regulatory requirements; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of reserves and resources; litigation risk; environmental risks and hazards; reliance on third party infrastructure; hedging risks; insurance risks; claims made in respect of Athabasca’s operations, properties or assets; risks related to Athabasca’s amended credit facilities and senior secured notes; and risks related to Athabasca’s common shares.