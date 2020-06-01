Invalda INVL, following the Rules for Granting Equity Incentives approved on 30 April 2018 and acting in accordance with the decision of the general shareholders meeting of 30 April 2020, signed options contracts with employees of Invalda INVL and of the companies, in which Invalda INVL owns 50 per cent or more of shares, for 85,017 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL. During the year 2023 according to the procedures and terms established in options contracts employees will be able to exercise the right to acquire the above-mentioned number of ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares of Invalda INVL, by paying for every acquired share 1 (one) euro.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

President of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com



