Madison, WI and Harrisburg, PA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Margaret Delmonico, retired Director of Public Relations at PSECU in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has been named Credit Union Magazine’s 2020 Credit Union Hero of the Year. A publication of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), the magazine annually honors an individual – selected by a national popular vote – who demonstrates a commitment to the longstanding “people helping people” credit union philosophy. This marks the 13th year for the award; Symitar is the 2020 sponsor.

“To be presented with this award is such an honor, and I am incredibly humbled to be recognized for doing the work that I loved to do – serving people through the credit union movement,” Delmonico said. “I consider myself fortunate to have found my personal calling in the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy very early in my career and to have been able to dedicate the past 40 years to helping PSECU’s members and the greater Pennsylvania community. I’ve always believed that we’re put here for a purpose, and that we should try to leave things better than when we found them. I’m thankful because through the credit union movement, I truly feel I’ve been able to do that.”

During her more than 40-year tenure with PSECU, Delmonico contributed to many aspects of the credit union’s operations. She began her career helping PSECU members directly with their financial accounts as a member service representative. She later assumed a supervisory role managing staff and the delivery of quality member services in the credit union’s loans area. Next, Delmonico moved on to Marketing where she began building mutually beneficial Select Employee Group (SEG) relationships with Pennsylvania-based employers, as well as bonds with university and community groups inside and outside PSECU’s field of membership.

Prior to her retirement, Delmonico served as PSECU’s Director of Public Relations. In this role, she oversaw the credit union’s community involvement and outreach, including its corporate communications, financial education programming, and corporate social responsibility efforts. This position called for the highest ethical standards, professional excellence, and the embodiment of shared credit union values and principles

“After more than 40 years at PSECU, Margaret Delmonico has left an indelible mark on the credit union’s community with social responsibility, financial literacy, and other outreach programs,” says Ann Hayes Peterson, CUNA vice president of publishing and Credit Union Magazine’s editor-in-chief. “We congratulate Margaret for being voted as Credit Union Magazine Hero of the Year, and we applaud our three other Heroes: Robin Brulé, Davina Napier, and Dave Prosser.”

“It’s people like Margaret Delmonico that make credit unions a fundamental part in every community,” said Shanon McLachlan, president of Symitar. “She’s worked hard to engage with members on a caring, individual level. In doing so, she’s not only helped tens of thousands of people, but she has helped credit union programs nationwide progress to meet the needs of modern members.”

Delmonico has blended her understanding of money as a tool to reach life goals and her passion for community outreach to lead the development of outreach programs that have significantly impacted over 50,000 people. Now retired, Delmonico has left a legacy that will continue to have a positive impact on her community.

The other outstanding Credit Union Heroes are:

Robin Brulé, chief community engagement officer, Nusenda CU, Albuquerque, N.M.

Davina Napier, chief lending officer, Credit Union 1, Anchorage, AK

Dave Prosser, senior vice president of community development, Freedom First CU, Roanoke, VA

To read full stories about Delmonico and the other finalists, please visit news.cuna.org/cuhero.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 115 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as a leading full-service credit union managing more than $6 billion in assets and offering its over 450,000 members convenient anytime, anywhere digital banking options. PSECU was named a 2019 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine and a Best Credit Union of 2020 by GOBankingRates. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

