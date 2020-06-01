ALMONTE, Ontario, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announces Mr. Ernest Petrasovic, CPA, CA, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 8, 2020.



Mr. Petrasovic brings over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, asset-based lending, expense reduction, financial planning and analysis, forecasting, and strategic planning. He began his career at Thorne Riddell, then known as one of the ‘Big Eight’ audit firms in Toronto, and has held a number of CFO positions with companies in retail, construction, franchising, and automotive services.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Ernie to 3 Sixty where we feel he will make a significant impact in shaping the company to a sustainable, profitable and liquid position,” said Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder, Chairman, a.i., and CEO. “I am particularly impressed with his executive experience in complex and volume-based financial roles. Ernie has a proven ability to drive profitability while maintaining unrelenting focus on shareholder value.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our outgoing Interim CFO, Candice Matthews for stepping in and taking over the position without hesitation. Since taking on the role, Candice has worked tirelessly on significantly improving the Company’s financial structure. Her contribution will not be forgotten,” said Gerstenecker.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

