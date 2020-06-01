KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced today that Jerome Labat has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 30 years’ experience in technology and product development leadership at other global Fortune 500 companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Oracle, Labat brings extensive experience in cloud automation, product portfolio strategy, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment and other critical engineering expertise that are well aligned with Cerner’s technology strategy.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jerome to Cerner’s executive leadership team,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Jerome’s deep technology expertise, global management experience and technical depth makes him an excellent fit for Cerner. His background directly aligns with key priorities including delivering Cerner’s next-generation cognitive platform and accelerating the speed of Cerner’s technological innovations that meaningfully benefit our clients around the globe.”

As CTO, Labat will lead efforts to strengthen Cerner’s technology focus and accelerate cloud-enabled SaaS platforms and solutions. Labat has extensive experience in cloud technology and will leverage that expertise to deliver integrated cognitive functionality based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Prior to joining Cerner, Labat was CTO for HPE Software and led the cloud automation business. For 20 years, Labat was vice president of infrastructure automation and development operations at Oracle. Most recently, Labat served as CTO at Micro Focus International plc, a British multinational, pure play enterprise software and information technology business.

“The span of my entire career has prepared me for this role – from building software and clients’ implementations to taking products to the cloud,” said Labat. “I now have the opportunity to help shape tomorrow’s health care which is something I’m passionate about. Every Cerner associate I’ve met so far has shown they’re working to make a difference in health care and is a true advocate for the company’s mission. I look forward to combining the team’s incredible capabilities and knowledge with my experiences to meaningfully shape tomorrow’s health care.”

In addition to a successful career spanning three decades, Labat has also been issued six U.S. patents focused on software and technology advancements. Last year, Cerner was issued its 500 th patent , signaling a competitive edge in innovation through the next era of health care digitization. Labat’s global experience and tech savvy can help drive new technologies that improve client, clinician and consumer experiences.

Labat earned an MBA in international business administration from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion and a DEUG in economics from Université Paris X Nanterre, France.

