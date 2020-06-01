Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 June 2020 at 16.10 Finnish time
Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.
Valoe has received an announcement from Gaselli Group Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 10 % of all the shares in Valoe due to a change in the total number of shares of Valoe.
Total positions of Gaselli Group Oy subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
or reached
|6.89 %
|0 %
|6.89 %
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|11.07 %
|0 %
|11.07 %
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/Type of
shares ISIN code
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|FI0009006951
|13,098,979
|0
|6.89 %
|0 %
|A TOTAL
|13,098,979
|0
|6.89 %
|0 %
In Mikkeli 1 June 2020
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides
automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Valoe Oyj
Mikkeli, FINLAND
