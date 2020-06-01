London, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Impact Assessment: Health and Life Sciences (Coronavirus, Epidemiology, Economic Impact), Product Pipeline (Diagnosis (PCR Testing, Antibody testing), Treatment (Immunotherapy, Vaccines, Antiviral, Cell-based, Plasma therapy), and Geography”, published by Meticulous Research®, the antibodies, protein-based vaccines, anti-viral, cell-based therapies are expected to lead the COVID-19 treatment pipeline.

The high transmission rate of coronavirus that lead to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths world-wide, triggered the rapid growth in diagnostic and treatment needs. However, lack of information on the novel virus such as biological, genetic information, duration of immunity granted in recovered patients, among others, which is vital to develop a safe & effective treatment option, has been a key challenge in achieving a successful solution.

With the growing cases of COVID-19 and its impact on the healthcare industry, this report analyses the diagnosis and treatments areas widely. The diagnosis segment is further divided into PCR-based testing and antibody testing; whereas, the treatment area is segmented into vaccines, immunotherapies, anti-virals, cell-based therapies, and other therapies. Vaccines and anti-virals are the most explored treatment options currently being investigated by researchers worldwide. The study also evaluates product pipeline based on development stage.

COVID-19 crisis has affected various countries differently based on traveller volumes, responsiveness of government to the infections, and capabilities of healthcare systems, among other factors. Geographically, North America has been the most affected region, primarily attributed to the U.S. being the most affected country having most number of confirmed cases as well as deaths, globally (as of 25th May 2020). Other most affected nations include the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Brazil, and Germany among others. Further, almost all the affected nations have experienced rapid economic decline leading GDP decline, increase in unemployment rates, and increase in inflation rates.

The governments across the globe are implementing actions to overcome the situation. Primary focus has been restriction on people movement, setting up emergency screens and treatment centres, creating mass awareness, and accelerating research and development for COVID-19. For instance, in the U.S., the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, has stated an investment of nearly USD 1 billion to support coronavirus vaccine development. Similarly, the U.K.’s National Health Services (NHS) announced GBP 24.6 million funding as a part of rapid research responses.

Some of the key players engaged in the COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment development include Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), AbbVie Corporation (U.S.), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Moderna, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), Medicago, Inc. (U.S.), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), CTI Biopharma Corporation (U.S.), OncoImmune, Inc. (U.S.), Athersys, Inc. (U.S.), Celularity, Inc. (U.S.), Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel), and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (Japan), among others.

Scope of the Report:

COVID-19 Product Pipeline

Diagnosis PCR Testing Antibody Testing

Treatment Vaccines Immunotherapy Antiviral Cell-based Therapy Other Therapies



COVID-19: Impact on Healthcare Industry

Diagnostics Rapid Test Kits PCR / Rapid Antigen Testing / Nucleic Acid-Based Tests Advantages Offered by PCR Testing in COVID -19 Diagnosis Restraints Key Companies Antibody Testing / Serological Testing Advantages Over Molecular Tests Use of Antibody Testing for Herd Immunity Analysis and Easing Lock-Down Restraints Key Companies Therapies Vaccines Immunotherapies (Antibodies) Monoclonal Antibody T-Cell Therapy Potential Game Changers: Antibodies Ilaris (Canakinumab) Sylvant (Siltuximab) Lenzilumab Ultomiris (Ravulizumab-Cwvz) Tocilizumab Anti-Virals Potential Game Changers Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Remdesivir Cell-Based Therapies Other Therapies Plasma Therapy Devices



COVID-19 Industry Impact Assessment, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

