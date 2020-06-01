San Antonio, TX, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announces it has acquired Denver-based Advanced Systems Group (ASG). The acquisition—which closed on May 31—helps Sirius expand its reach in the western region, and marks Sirius’ eighth purchase since 2014, including Brightlight Consulting, Avnet, Inc.’s digital solution services, Varrow, Force 3, thinkASG, Continuum Security Solutions and Forsythe.

Founded in 1980, Sirius employs over 2,600 of the brightest minds in the business and a growing team of IT experts that hold more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications. Sirius specializes in helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT and securing it all. ASG, founded in 1981, focused primarily on IT storage solutions for clients in the Rocky Mountains region. Merging the two companies brings additional technical resources to Sirius’ team of experts, and offers ASG clients an extended portfolio of solution offerings to meet their needs across all lines of their business—including IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services.

“One of the things that really attracted Sirius to ASG is its focus on client satisfaction and the dedication its team has to helping clients make informed, confident decisions that will best meet the needs of their business,” said Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius. “The talent of the ASG team really complements that of the Sirius’. ASG has always been a strong and admired competitor in the western region, and we are excited to make an investment in the future of our company that will truly add value for our clients and partners alike.”

"We are excited to bring Sirius’ additional array of consulting and managed services to our clients, and truly feel these new offerings will be a natural complement to ASG’s existing solution selling efforts,” said David Sosnowski, president and CEO of ASG. “Sirius’ reputation with both clients and partners is excellent, and the strength of its programs and technical expertise is second to none. Sirius’ core values also align perfectly with ASG’s vision and mission, which makes us confident that our combined team will continue to provide outstanding service and solutions for our clients.”

ASG employees will be immediately integrated into the Sirius organization giving their clients instant access to the additional Sirius offerings and value.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About Advanced Systems Group (ASG): Founded in 1981 with headquarters in Thornton, CO and office locations throughout the U.S. West, ASG is a regional technology leader focused on providing innovative IT data center solutions. Through our highly skilled engineering capabilities and high-touch sales approach, ASG architects custom-fit IT data center solutions including on-prem and hybrid cloud and IT automation. ASG provides clients with enterprise proven solutions that allow businesses to perform at the highest level. Visit virtual.com for more information about ASG.

All brand, service and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

###

Vin Tugade, Director of Corporate Communications Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 650-576-3820 vin.tugade@siriuscom.com