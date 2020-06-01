Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Kajakas
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kajakas, Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Plc
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200601115830_14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-28
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6962 Unit price: 3.9836 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6962 Volume weighted average price: 3.9836 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND