



Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Timonen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timonen, Saku

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Plc

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200601115812_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-28

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8384 Unit price: 3.9836 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8384 Volume weighted average price: 3.9836 EUR



