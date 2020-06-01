New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308369/?utm_source=GNW

05 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing sales of electronic fuel injected vehicles, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and adoption of new or improved emission standards. In addition, the growing sales of electronic fuel injected vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of turbulent jet injection (TJI) systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market growth during the next few years. Also, next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems and developments in the field of automotive fuel injection systems will lead to a sizeable demand of the market

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market sizing

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market forecast

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001