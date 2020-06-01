June 01, 2020 10:00 ET

June 01, 2020 10:00 ET

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 01 June 2020 at 17:00

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position: Member of the Board

Name: Eriksson, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200601154714_3

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 1 June 2020

Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction: Disposal

Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 31.5.2018

Transaction details

Volume: 3 027 000

Unit price: 0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 3 027 000

Volume weighted average price 0,00000

____________________________________________________________

Attachment