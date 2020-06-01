COSTA MESA, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), has renewed its contract with 2NDGEAR through 2023. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers its members access to competitively procured purchasing contracts. The renewed TIPS contract states that 2NDGEAR is an approved vendor for IT hardware, IT services and support. As such, TIPS members continue to have access to 2NDGEAR’s technology products including laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, storage, and networking equipment, as well as its IT services.



“2NDGEAR has been an approved TIPS vendor for many years and we are proud to continue the relationship with this latest contract renewal,” said Frank Wiacek, President, 2NDGEAR. “Our longstanding vendor status has given us a great opportunity to serve the TIPS members. We are pleased to be able to continue to provide the products and services that fulfill the ongoing and critical needs of these organizations.”

As a qualified TIPS vendor, 2NDGEAR’s products and services are available to local public procurement units, local government units, and eligible non-profits throughout participating states nationwide.

2NDGEAR’s TIPS contract number is 200105. For more information about 2NDGEAR within the TIPS program visit: https://www.tips-usa.com/vendorProfile.cfm?RecordID=D42624642C688251B16BB2C198060F28

About 2NDGEAR

2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC, is a leading supplier of affordable new, recertified, and refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, networking gear, and other IT equipment from today’s top brands. Through its 37,000 square foot technology center, 2NDGEAR stores, audits, refurbishes, images and processes the destruction of 100’s of thousands of units per year. 2NDGEAR also supports the entire IT lifecycle with services such as help desk staffing, asset liquidation, cybersecurity and more that enable today’s educational institutions and organizations to get the most out of their technology. Through world-class customer service, quality products, and technical expertise, 2NDGEAR aims to provide a customer experience unlike any other. To learn more, visit www.2NDGEAR.com.