ITASCA, Ill., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced David Zwick as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2020, taking the reins from retiring CFO Joe Freda. Zwick joins Flexera from Transworld Systems Inc., where he served as CFO for four years.



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome David to Flexera to help continue our track record of growth that we saw under Joe Freda,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “Just as importantly, he’s a great fit for our culture.”

Zwick brings with him a global background in both publicly-traded and private-equity held companies, including extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. In addition to Transworld Systems, he held CFO positions at Hilco Global and Inteliquent, Inc. Prior to that, he was a senior investment banker at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. He began his career at Arthur Andersen & Co.

"This is an exciting time to join," Zwick said. "Flexera has a strong vision, passionate employees, and a great story to tell. I’m thrilled to be part of the team that builds upon its success."

“I’m pleased to work closely with David during a transition period that continues the growth trajectory that Flexera has been on,” said retiring Flexera CFO Joe Freda. “He has the experience and track record to continue our momentum.”

Mr. Freda is retiring after a successful 30+ year career and 12 years as Flexera’s CFO.

ABOUT FLEXERA

Flexera — now with its two divisions, Flexera and Revenera—helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com