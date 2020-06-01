Konica Minolta’s bizhub C360i is one of many Multi-functional Devices included under the contract for Copiers and Printers by "Region 4 ESC, powered by OMNIA Partners - Public Sector."

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress 200 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer is one of many products included under the contract for Copiers and Printers by "Region 4 ESC, powered by OMNIA Partners - Public Sector."

Ramsey, NJ, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in smart office solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract for Copiers and Printers by "Region 4 ESC, powered by OMNIA Partners - Public Sector."

Operating as a complete solutions provider for Region 4 ESC, Konica Minolta will provide industry-leading solutions in the areas of Multi-functional Devices (MFD), production print products, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), IT Services, document workflow solutions, wide format and scanners, managed print services, facilities management, workplace automation technology, and security products. The company’s products and services are offered nationwide by its direct sales locations and authorized dealers.

“We are committed to helping organizations under the Region 4 contract transform the way they work through the use of innovative technology, workflow enhancements and IT services to enable new business processes in the workplace of the future.” said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Konica Minolta. “By combining the contract and marketing expertise of Region 4 ESC, powered by OMNIA Partners, with our proven abilities, we expect to accelerate the acceptance and utilization of this contract throughout the country.”

Region 4 ESC, as the Principal Procurement Agency, has partnered with OMNIA Partners to offer this contract to other public agencies nationally, including state and local governmental entities, public and private primary, secondary and higher education entities, non-profit entities and agencies for the public benefit (“Public Agencies”), through OMNIA Partners’ cooperative purchasing program.

“OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is pleased to partner with Konica Minolta, offering our participating agencies a comprehensive contract for printers and copiers,” said Ken Heckman, Senior Vice President, Partner Development. “Through this agreement, our members will benefit from their extensive breadth of innovative solutions and impeccable service.”

State, education and local government agencies handle a multitude of tasks while operating on a limited budget. They accomplish this nearly impossible task with trusted partners like Konica Minolta. Through its wide range of technology, vertically focused solutions and IT Services, Konica Minolta helps agencies and departments capture, process and collaborate on critical documents and content, protect data integrity and access precise information when needed. Visit the Omnia Partners microsite for additional information about this contract.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. To learn more about OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com.

