In accordance with the resolution of the 2020 Annual General Meeting in Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”), a Nomination Committee has been convened comprising members appointed by Kinnevik’s largest shareholders in terms of voting interest.

The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere S.à r.l. and CMS Sapere Aude Trust, Hugo Stenbeck appointed by Alces Maximus LLC, James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, Anders Oscarsson appointed by AMF Insurance & Funds, Marie Klingspor and Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta. Anders Oscarsson has been appointed Committee Chairman.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Kinnevik’s website at www.kinnevik.com . Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so in writing to agm@kinnevik.com or to the Nomination Committee, Kinnevik AB, P.O. Box 2094, SE-103 13 Stockholm Sweden.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

