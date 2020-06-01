New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bone Densitometer Market was valued at USD 233.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 338.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. %. Bone densitometry, widely known as dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce images of the internal body, which generally includes the lumbar spine and hips, to measure bone loss. It is primarily used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess the patients’ risk for developing osteoporotic fractures. Bone densitometry is a simple, quick, and noninvasive procedure and is the most commonly used, standard process for diagnosing osteoporosis. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis across the world is the primary factor anticipating market growth. Reduced quality of lifestyle and decreased intake of essential nutrients has also increased conditions such as low bone density due to which high chances of fractures may occur.
According to the estimates given by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, more than 320,000 hip fractures occur annually in North America and are associated with an average mortality rate of 21% within just one year. The increasing geriatric population which faces issues of low bone density due to aging could be a major market driver. This population is immensely prone to osteoporosis and fractures associated due to such diseases. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in various regions are expected to fuel market growth in the future. The prevalence of osteoporosis in the case of menopausal women could be a major driver contributing to the growth of the market. According to the estimates provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 200 million women are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Moreover, about 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 were found to be suffering from osteoporotic fractures.
However, some factors, including the high cost of densitometers and less awareness about the bone densitometers, are expected to be some restraints for the market.
Key participants in the market include:
Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., Medonica Co., Ltd., Oscare Medical Oy, Osteosys Corporation and OSI Systems, Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bone Densitometer market on the basis of technology, application end use and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Further key findings from the report suggest
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Formats available: