IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced the selection of Dakota Serafin, Master of Education in Educational Counseling (EC), as the Division’s career educator. Reporting to Associate Vice Provost of the UCI Division of Career Pathways Suzanne Helbig, Serafin will oversee the growth and expansion of online and in-person career services for DCE students.



“We are excited to welcome Dakota to the UCI team to help lead the charge in preparing our continuing education students for the next step in their careers,” said Helbig. “We look forward to her leadership in helping students thrive in their professional careers and beyond as we expand and adapt our services to include practical advice and skills training, career coaching, job search guidance and techniques, as well as career preparation and negotiation.”

Prior to UCI, Serafin was a career counselor at the University of Southern California (USC) where she organized career fairs with top tier companies, alumni events, and workshops. She worked with local human resources associations to market career events, managed employer relations, and advised students and recent alumni on their career journeys, providing insights into the latest social platforms and technologies to aid in the job hunt.

DCE is growing its career services as part of its 60-year curriculum plan for meeting students wherever they are in their career paths, whether they are advancing in their current field or changing fields altogether. This new education model takes advantage of new technologies and flexibilities to help students craft their professional paths. As the DCE’s first career educator, Serafin will help advance the University’s mission of providing pathways for professionals looking to articulate and achieve their career goals.

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year – fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation.

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation, and anteater mascot.