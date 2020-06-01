New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Apps Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176089/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on mobile apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps and growing m-commerce industry. In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mobile apps market analysis includes platform segment and geographic landscapes



The mobile apps market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• iOS

• Android

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of chatbots in mobile apps and increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mobile apps market covers the following areas:

• Mobile apps market sizing

• Mobile apps market forecast

• Mobile apps market industry analysis"





