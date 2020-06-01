VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MRS) is pleased to announce that is has signed a one-year Master Services Agreement, dated May 31, 2020, with a leading transportation company (“PartnerCo.”) based in San Francisco, California whereby the Company will manage the sale of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies (“Goods”) to drivers (“the “Program”).

Beginning June 1, 2020, the Program – to be administered by Mission Ready – will initially be capable of accommodating a sizable percentage of current drivers (the “Initial Launch”) and scaled up expeditiously to meet anticipated driver demand (“Full-scale Rollout”). The Goods will be competitively priced at PartnerCo’s negotiated pricing with no additional PartnerCo markup. The Goods will be shipped directly to the drivers through Mission Ready’s distribution network. To start, a set selection of products will be available, including face masks (disposable and reusable) and disinfectants (sprays, packets and hand gels) – with additional products to be added based on driver demand and supplier availability. Mission Ready has confirmed its pricing and access to the Goods in quantities well exceeding the outside requirements for both the Initial Launch and Full-scale Rollout.

Orders placed through the Portal will be processed by Mission Ready through an integrated order processing solution, which provides a real-time connection between the Company’s extensive supplier network and its third-party logistics provider (3PL). Mission Ready’s existing systems will provide for a simple and convenient front-end experience for drivers, and an effective and efficient supply chain management process for the Company. After the successful Initial Launch, both parties expect to continue to expand Mission Ready’s shop to additional PartnerCo users.

PartnerCo has requested to remain anonymous during the Initial Launch. Should there be material business updates, Mission Ready will update the market in a timely manner. Though the Company is unable at this time to accurately predict or estimate the volume or timing of orders placed through the Portal following the June 1, 2020 launch, Mission Ready will provide further details on the Program as noteworthy developments occur, to include order volumes, process efficiencies, and new product offerings.

“We are thrilled to work alongside such a genuine and cohesive team of professionals who share a common passion – to strive for excellence and make a positive difference in the lives of those around them. When you’re talking about peoples’ health and wellbeing, there’s no room for error and we will continue to establish procedures to identify and proactively mitigate any potential challenges so that drivers receive the protection they need, when they need it,” states Jeffery Schwartz, Mission Ready’s President & CEO.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of government contracting vehicles including its Special Operational Equipment (“SOE”) Tailored Logistics Support (“TLS”) contract administered by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”), and Multiple Award Schedule contracts administered by the United States General Services Administration (“GSA”).

Mission Ready’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. (“Unifire”), is one of six companies, globally, authorized to provide equipment and designated services under DLA’s SOE TLS program. Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. As an incumbent awardee of the SOE TLS contract, with extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly-efficient, scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

Mission Ready trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MRS.

