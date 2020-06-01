Boca Raton, Florida, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it will begin offering play at home online tournaments in Brazil in June. Earlier this year, Simplicity Esports began offering online tournaments in the U.S. to its database of over 400,000 customers from its esports gaming centers. Capacity for the online tournaments in the U.S. had to be increased multiple times to accommodate an unexpectedly high number of registrations.



The schedule of online tournaments in Brazil will not conflict with the upcoming split for Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”), the League of Legends® top tier professional league in Brazil. Flamengo Esports returns to weekly CBLoL Brazil competition in June as one of the favorites to win the CBLoL Brazil championship and compete in the League of Legends World Finals.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “Our Flamengo fans are some of the most engaged fans in the world, and recurring online tournaments are yet another way for us to broaden our engagement. As we increase the frequency and expand the titles for online tournaments in the U.S., we also see a tremendous opportunity to meet the demands of our Brazilian audience. In the coming days, we will launch a social media poll asking our followers to tell us which games they would most like to play in an online tournament format. In January, we published a similar poll asking our followers what other games they would like to see Flamengo Esports compete in professionally, and the poll received over 47,000 votes in 24 hours.”

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

