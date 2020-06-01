Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29 May 2020£35.25m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29 May 2020£35.25m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,600,002 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 May 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.56p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †64.25p 
   
Ordinary share price 53.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(17.90%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 29/05/2020  
† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)		  
    
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)19.59% 
2Volex Plc18.24% 
3Cash and other net current assets17.84% 
4Adept Technology Group Plc 6.89% 
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.74% 
6Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.53% 
7Synectics Plc6.00% 
8Hargreaves Services Plc 5.71% 
9Duke Royalty Ltd3.91% 
10Science in Sport Plc2.07% 
11Gama Aviation Plc1.79% 
12Pennant International Group Plc1.12% 
13Real Good Food Company Plc0.75% 
14Braemar Shipping Services Plc0.33% 
 Other2.49% 
 Total100.00% 