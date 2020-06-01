|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29 May 2020
|£35.25m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29 May 2020
|£35.25m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,600,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 May 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †
|64.56p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †
|64.25p
|Ordinary share price
|53.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.90%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 29/05/2020
|† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|19.59%
|2
|Volex Plc
|18.24%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|17.84%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.89%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.74%
|6
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.53%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|6.00%
|8
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|5.71%
|9
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|3.91%
|10
|Science in Sport Plc
|2.07%
|11
|Gama Aviation Plc
|1.79%
|12
|Pennant International Group Plc
|1.12%
|13
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.75%
|14
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc
|0.33%
|Other
|2.49%
|Total
|100.00%
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM