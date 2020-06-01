Denver, CO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (the “Company” or “Mitesco”) announced that it has retained Donald Capital, LLC (“Donald”) to support its previously announced $15 million Series A Perpetual Preferred Offering, which pays 10% interest and is expected to be registered under an S-1 registration statement filing in Q3 2020 at $25.00 per share.



Donald Capital, LLC will take the position as lead placement agent and book runner. Donald Capital LLC, based in New York City, is a FINRA Member Investment Bank founded in 2019 by senior Wall Street veterans. Their web site is: https://donaldcapital-ny.com/, and their contact is Alex Hamilton, whose phone number is (914) 806-2066, and email address is: ahamilton@donaldcapital-ny.com.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: MyCare, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

MyCare, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. MyCare is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and expand nationwide. There are 23 states today that facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at MyCare includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland based entity for its European operations. There are a number of targets in Europe under evaluation and management believes cross border expansion for these new, proven healthcare technology solutions may prove a profitable opportunity.

About Donald Capital, LLC

Donald Capital was founded in 2019 by senior Wall Street veterans with a long-term goal to become the premiere boutique investment bank in all sectors for both domestic and foreign companies. The firm is headquartered in New York City with an office in St. Petersburg, FL. Future satellite offices planned in Los Angeles, Vancouver and Shanghai.

Contact information for the firm is: Donald McDonald-CEO, its email is: info@donaldcapital-ny.com, its website is: www.donaldcapital-ny.com, and its Corporate Office-NY phone number is: 914-806-2066.

The Mission of Mitesco, Inc. formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc.

We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The MITI portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Contact: by email at: investors@mitescoinc.com , or by phone at: 1-844-383-8689.