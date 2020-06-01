Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 June 2020 at 20.24 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has reached the threshold of 15 % of all the shares in Valoe due to acquisition of shares in Valoe.

Total positions of Savcor Technologies Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total number of shares and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

or reached 19.44 % 0 % 19.44 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.68 % 0 % 11.68 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code Number of shares

and voting rights Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) FI0009006951 36,970,914 0 19.44 % 0 % A TOTAL 36,970,914 0 19.44% 0 %

In Mikkeli 1 June 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.