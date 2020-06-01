-Leading online brokerage continues to make investing online easier for Canadians-



TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage -- has been recently named number one overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction StudySM. In being named Best Overall in Investor Satisfaction, Questrade scored an impressive nineteen points above the industry average according to J.D. Power, the global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

“Questrade’s top ranking this year reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience to the Canadian self-directed investor,” said Mike Foy, senior director of wealth and lending intelligence at J.D. Power.

At a time when Canadians are looking for better ways to manage their money online, Questrade continues to make significant investments in innovative new features, while further improving its level of award-winning investor satisfaction.

“We’re extremely honoured by this distinguished ranking, which reflects our dedication to truly help Canadians become more financially successful by providing the very best investing experience,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “This is gratifying since it reflects the feedback of our customers. We’re very grateful for their confidence and we will continue to work hard to keep earning it each and every day.”

The research -- conducted from November 2019 – January 2020 -- is a syndicated benchmarking study profiling the experiences and satisfaction of investors from the eight largest self-directed firms in Canada. It details the importance and impact of the overall investor experience in customer satisfaction, while exploring investors’ commitment to their firm.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insight, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information visit www.JDPower.com/business .

About Questrade Inc.

Questrade (www.questrade.com) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally and advocate for consumers. With over 20 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $12 billion in assets under administration and more than 50,000 Canadians opening accounts and joining the Questrade family each year, Questrade Financial Group provides a growing range of financial services which include online investing, wealth management and FX. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the ninth year in a row, achieving continuing its Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com .

Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

