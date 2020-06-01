NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the addition of two new, affordable communities in the greater Nashville area -- Taylor Landing and West End Station. Designed with the first-time buyer in mind, the communities are priced from the low $200,000s, and offer six single-family and townhome floorplans that range from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet.



With rents continuing to rise and low interest rates increasing the demand for new homes among first-time buyers in greater Nashville, Meritage Homes has designed these two new communities as part of its LiVE.NOW.® offering, an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in more expensive, move-up homes including kitchen islands, home automation features and granite countertops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms, plumbing fixtures and appliances. In addition, LiVE.NOW. homes make it easier for buyers by keeping monthly payments low, offering faster move-in timelines and creating a transparent, streamlined purchase process that enables residents to enjoy their new homes sooner.

Nestled near the heart of historic downtown Columbia, Taylor Landing offers homebuyers front-porch living and a convenient lifestyle with opportunities to shop, dine, play and relax within minutes from their home. The community is set in a stunning, natural setting with open green spaces, a playground and activity lawn, community trails, a dog park and access to the Duck River.

Community Quick Facts

Name : Taylor Landing

: Taylor Landing Address: 603 Taylor Bend Road, Columbia, TN 38401

603 Taylor Bend Road, Columbia, TN 38401 Price Range: Starting from the $200,000s

Starting from the $200,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet

Approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet Number of Homesites: 299 total homesites including 95 single-family lots and 204 townhome lots

299 total homesites including 95 single-family lots and 204 townhome lots Models Available to Tour: 3 The single-family Calhoun model Amber and Opal townhome models

3 School District: Maury

Maury Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes - (877) 275-6374



Positioned in proximity to Lebanon’s bustling downtown shopping district, West End Station’s designer-curated townhomes offer homeowners low-maintenance, comfortable living. The prime location provides easy access to dining and the Music City commuter train which connects residents directly to downtown Nashville. The townhomes feature walk-in closets, open floorplans and one- and two-car garages. Plus, homebuyers have access to wide outdoor spaces and dog parks.

Community Quick Facts

Name : West End Station

: West End Station Address: 1306 Vilda Way, Lebanon, TN 37087

1306 Vilda Way, Lebanon, TN 37087 Price Range: Starting from the $200,000s

Starting from the $200,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 1,600 to 1,900 square feet

Approximately 1,600 to 1,900 square feet Number of Homesites: 110 total homesites

110 total homesites Models Available to Tour: 2 Amber and Opal townhome models

2 School District: Lebanon Special School

Lebanon Special School Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes - (877) 275-6374



“We’re excited to offer buyers in this area much more than a no-frills entry-level home by incorporating Meritage’s industry-leading energy efficiency and other upgraded features all at an affordable price,” said Dave Bulloch, division president for Meritage Homes in Nashville. “Taylor Landing and West End Station are one-of-a-kind communities that appeal to homebuyers looking for quality and affordability plus convenient options for shopping, dining and outdoor activities.”

Sales offices at Taylor Landing and West End Station are now open with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online, throughout the buying process.

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Every home also includes Meritage’s M. Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, USB outlets, smart garage door, and advanced thermostats.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/tn/nashville/taylor-landing and for West End Station, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/tn/nashville/west-end-station or call (877) 275-6374.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .



Media Contact: Hannah Bolton

(615) 992-2024

Hannah.bolton@meritagehomes.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0ca6224-25f3-412e-907f-6840e59b2321

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cdea768-e203-4dda-8d2b-0039bf4cb3bb