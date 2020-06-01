Boca Raton, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women comprise less than 40% of senior leadership in four out of five organizations but only one in five employers increased senior female leadership by more than 5% in the last two years.

“The key to accelerating progress is driving systemic change, with a focus on building a culture of diversity and inclusion and creating accountability across the enterprise,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group has conducted annual Women in Leadership studies for the last four years which concluded the bottom-line benefits of gender-diverse leadership. One of those studies found that companies with lower gender diversity were 27% less likely to attain industry-average profit margins.

“Organizations failing to develop more senior women leaders lack progress in ensuring leadership that reflects its employee and customer base, which will become increasingly diverse in the years ahead,” said Brandon Hall Group SVP of Research Claude Werder.

“There are several critical issues to address, but it starts with determining how to do a better job prioritizing gender equity in leadership among other organizational goals,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke.

Based on quantitative and qualitative data from the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Women In Leadership Study, several high-level strategies to improve gender diversity in leadership are provided in the summary.

To view the summary of the 2020 Women In Leadership Study, click here.

