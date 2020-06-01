VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSXV: UHO) and Frankfurt (UHO: A118VK) (the “Company”) relied on the blanket relief of a of a 45-day extension, provided by Canadian Securities Administrators and Ontario Instrument 51-502: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, to extend the filing deadline to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the related management's discussion and analysis to June 15, 2020. The Company estimates the Annual Filings are expected to be filed by June 13, 2020.



The Company will also rely on the blanket relief in respect of its interim financial statements and MD&A for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 (“Interim Filings”), which it expects to file by June 30, 2020.

The Company’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Directors and officers are subject to a black-out period until 2 days after the Annual Filings have been filed.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the last update in the last press release filed on April 29, 2020.

About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: A118VK). The Corporation’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com .

