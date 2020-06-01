New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Scanner Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912739/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on 3D scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners and government support for 3D scanning technology. In addition, increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3D scanner market analysis includes technology segment, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes



The 3D scanner market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Laser triangulation

• Structured light

• By End-user

• Industrial manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Architecture and engineering

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in use of 3D scanning in entertainment as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D scanner market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our 3D scanner market covers the following areas:

• 3D scanner market sizing

• 3D scanner market forecast

• 3D scanner market industry analysis"





