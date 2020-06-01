The Most Well-Known Brand in Cannabis To Begin Delivering in California in July

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corp., the owner of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis, announced today that it will begin operating the first of its planned retail delivery businesses within California next month. The company will open its offering with coverage areas spanning Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and looks to quickly expand to providing state-wide access.

“During this time of increased social distancing, retail delivery is one of the safest, quickest and most effective ways to obtain products of any type - and cannabis is no different.” Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath stated. “The world has seen the retail model flipped on its head as the ongoing shift in consumer preference from physical stores to mobile (delivery and click and collect) just accelerated a decade in just a few weeks. We have always contemplated mobile as an essential component of our business, and today we are excited to get started in California, a large, robust, and sophisticated cannabis market.”

High Times announced earlier this year it’s intent to enter the cannabis retail market through an agreement with Harvest Health and Recreation, which saw the Multi-State Operator invest it’s 13 California retail assets into the industry heavyweight.

“For clarification, in regard to our recently announced acquisition of California dispensaries, it’s never been about delivery or retail - We believe in a customer centric view where the customer shops from their phone, in a physical store, and transacts wherever it’s most convenient. Customers are channel agnostic, and we are committed to building a business that supports this better than our competitors with a seamless experience regardless of where a transaction begins and ends.”

The announcement comes on the cusp of the High Times Regulation A + IPO campaign. Investors interested in becoming a shareholder are encouraged to visit hightimesinvestor.com to view the High Times offering circular. You can also email invest@hightimes.com or call with the brand’s investment hotline at 1 (833) BUY-HTHC (833-289-4842). View our latest Regulation A+ offering circular and our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714420/000149315219008495/partii.htm and https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=hightimes&owner=exclude&action=getcompany .

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, consumption of the transactions contemplated with Harvest Health or any other dispensaries remain subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory and third-party consents. The parties are aiming to close the Harvest Health acquisitions no later than June 30,2020, subject to the parties’ mutual agreement to extend the closing date.

Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 27, 2018, its Offering Circular supplement dated May 31, 2019, and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U, dated May 05, 2020.

Connect with Us & Consume our Content at

Websites:

https://hightimesinvestor.com/

https://hightimes.com/

https://ir.hightimes.com/

https://dopemagazine.com/

http://culturemagazine.com/

https://greenrushdaily.com/

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/HighTimesMag/

https://instagram.com/hightimesmagazine

https://twitter.com/high_times_mag

https://www.facebook.com/Dope.Magazine/

https://www.instagram.com/dopemagazine/

https://twitter.com/DOPE_Magazine

https://www.facebook.com/FreeCultureMag/

https://www.instagram.com/ireadculture/

https://twitter.com/iReadCulture

https://www.facebook.com/greenrushdaily/

https://www.instagram.com/greenrushdaily/

https://twitter.com/greenrushdaily

Media Inquiries

mediateam@hightimes.com