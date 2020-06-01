SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), ​the largest online talent solution, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and CEO, Hayden Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Kinion, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT.



An audiocast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com . An audio webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately one year at https://investors.upwork.com . Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the leading online talent solution offering the modern tools businesses need to source and manage a flexible workforce. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on-demand. Through Upwork’s matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork is also the number one destination for talented independent professionals to find, deliver and get securely paid for project- and role-based work for clients in 180 countries around the world.

Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include NASDAQ, Automattic, GE, and Microsoft. Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in Chicago and San Francisco as well as team members in more than 800 cities worldwide. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com, join us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Denise Garcia

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com



