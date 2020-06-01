TAMPA, Fla., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS-Partners”), the middle-market subsidiary of BRP Group, has acquired substantially all assets of Trinity Benefit Advisors, Inc. and Russ Blakely & Associates, LLC (“TBA-RBA”), Tennessee-based providers of employee benefit plan management, as well as marketing and benefit plans designed for middle-market companies. TBA-RBA generated annual revenues of approximately $17.3 million.



TBA-RBA is one of the leading providers of employee benefits to employers across the Southeastern U.S. TBA-RBA have utilized their scale, reputation and technical expertise to build a significant book of large account life and health business. Following this Partnership, TBA-RBA will be transitioned to the Company’s BKS-Partners brand.

“Tennessee is one of the most dynamic economies in the U.S. The opportunity to partner with TBA-RBA, one of the largest independent employee benefit consulting firms in the Southeast, reinforces our commitment to thoughtfully building a national franchise in key geographies with industry-leading talent,” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “TBA-RBA has a leading retention rate among its client base, as well as a talented leadership team that has consistently grown their business throughout past economic cycles. We’re excited to add the TBA-RBA team to the BRP family, and look forward to building on their success as we continue to grow our platform across the U.S.”

“We’ve built wonderfully successful businesses at both Trinity and Russ Blakely, and joining up with the BRP Group team was the natural next step in our evolution and our growth strategy,” said Chris Poynter, CEO of TBA-RBA. “By prioritizing client service through our flat organizational structure, we have established long-term relationships with our clients, while consistently winning new business. We’re thrilled to become part of BKS-Partners, as our clients will be the beneficiaries of an expanded service platform and a myriad of new capabilities and tools, while receiving the same level of service and expertise they’ve come to expect from us. Most important of all, our cultures fit well, which will provide a forever home with additional career opportunities for our incredibly talented team.”

BKS-Partners works with clients across the U.S., providing them with best-in-class services and innovative risk and health & welfare solutions, and has been strategically expanding its geographic reach.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On June 1, 2020, BRP Group also announced that BKS-Partners acquired substantially all assets of Rosenthal Bros., Inc. (“Rosenthal Brothers”), a Chicago-based provider of P&C insurance, employee benefits and private client solutions to middle market companies and individuals. BRP Group will host a webcast and conference call to discuss both the TBA-RBA and Rosenthal Brothers acquisitions on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. A live webcast and a slide presentation will be available on BRP Group’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, June 16, 2020, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13704474. A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

