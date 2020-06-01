NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a leading company in the field of developing next-generation, fully synthetic bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.



Doug Manion, MD, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Kleo Pharmaceuticals will provide an overview of Kleo’s antibody recruiting molecule (ARMTM) and monoclonal antibody therapy enhancer (MATETM) platforms in the context of the Company’s multiple myeloma and COVID-19 programs. A link to the live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available here .

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique biotechnology company developing next-generation, bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics based on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Kleo’s compounds are designed to direct the immune system to destroy cancerous or virally infected cells and are currently in development for the treatment of various diseases, including multiple myeloma and COVID-19. Compared to biologics, Kleo’s compounds are smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy. They are also much faster and more efficient to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. Kleo develops drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against specified biological targets and combined with existing cell- or antibody-based therapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) and PeptiDream Inc. (TYO:4587) are investors in Kleo Pharmaceuticals. For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com .

