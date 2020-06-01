PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Industrials and Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1322361&tp_key=cb29e998c3



The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

Slides from the business update presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, http://www.o-i.com/investors/ , after the market closes on June 8.

About O-I

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 27,500 people at 77 plants in 23 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

