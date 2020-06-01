TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRIENDS of Canadian Broadcasting will launch WANTED, a provocative national campaign to focus public and political attention on rules that allow Facebook to profit from content created by Canadian news outlets without permission or compensation.
|Executive Director Daniel Bernhard will detail what the campaign is and why
FRIENDS is launching it in a statement to journalists at an installation of a large
format WANTED poster that will be on display in several locations in Toronto and other Canadian cities.
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 am (Rain or shine)
|638 College Street (at Grace)
|Toronto
|The event location is spacious enough to permit appropriate social distancing.
