Washington, D.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upward Globility, a new video series produced by Atlas Network that explores how people flourish when they are free to make choices that unleash innovation and change, launched on YouTube on June 1.

The new series, hosted by Australian adventure traveler Vale Sloane, focuses on stories of Atlas Network partners that are working to create prosperity for all by supporting local opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and community growth.

In South Africa, the legacy of apartheid has left millions of families without the legal rights to the land they live on. In the first episode, Sloane travels to South Africa to learn about the Free Market Foundation’s Khaya Lam project, which was started by Free Market Foundation to help previously dispossessed families acquire title to their homes and land.

“Protection of property is sacrosanct and at the core of individual liberty and freedom,” says Temba Nolutshungu, the director of Free Market Foundation. Khaya Lam, which means “my home” in the local Xhosa language, aspires to help more than 20 million South Africans make home ownership a reality by securing fully-tradable freehold title to the properties they currently occupy.

Nolutshungu points out that property deprivation has not ended post-apartheid, but that it continues on a massive scale for public purposes and affects black South Africans almost exclusively. “The dream of owning your own home is out of reach for many people,” says Sloane, who met with new landowners near Mokwallo to hear their stories and tour homes that they can now call their own. “Property ownership brings dignity and financial security to people who’ve never had it before—and Free Market Foundation is helping to make that possible.”

Upward Globility: South Africa premiered on YouTube at noon on June 1.

