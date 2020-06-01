Reno, NV, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North has been selected as the management company for a premier community in South Lake Tahoe.

Residents of the gated, lakefront community have access to a private beach, boat docks, and assistance from on-site maintenance staff. Associa Sierra North will partner with the community’s board of directors to act as a professional liaison between homeowners and the board to provide expert guidance and demonstrate community management best practices.

“Associa Sierra North is honored to be selected as the management agent for this community,” stated Debora Costa, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa Sierra North president. “We are excited about this opportunity to expand our services and look forward to working with the board of directors to achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

