New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to reach USD 12.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Every drug is associated with beneficial, as well as an undesirable or adverse effect. The major focus of pharmacovigilance is on adverse drug reactions (ADR), a common clinical problem, and drug toxicity. According to the studies conducted by the WHO (World Health Organization), in developed countries, nearly 5% of hospitalized patients are admitted into hospital as a result of an ADR, and 6-10% of in-patients are expected to experience a serious ADR during hospitalization. The pharmacovigilance market consists of all types of adverse events reporting conducted during clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors. Increasing demand for acceptance and adoption of outsourcing services by healthcare companies will stimulate pharmacovigilance market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Outsourcing eliminates the risk of business overhead costs as well as the deployment of pharmacovigilance resources.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2253
Outsourcing strategy increases the cost-effectiveness and efficiency by relieving resource pressure on firms, thereby positively supporting the market growth. Positively shifting trends in PV outsourcing owing to increasing benefits will accelerate pharmacovigilance market growth in the coming years. Major pharmaceutical industry key players are significantly involved in extensive R&D initiatives for the development of innovative therapeutic molecules to bring out the best outcomes. This has successfully resulted in increased drug development activities over a period of time. Manufacturers are keenly focusing on remodeling their product development processes and work on the product portfolio and improvise the service provided by them in order to make an attempt to fulfill the unmet demand of patients across the globe. These factors are collectively anticipated to boost the pharmacovigilance market.
COVID-19 Impact
Healthcare organizations/agencies across the globe are evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing new guidance on clinical trial management by sponsors and pharmacovigilance systems. This swiftly changing circumstances require sponsors to be more proactive and vigilant in ascertaining the effects of the pandemic and variations in authority expectations to decrease the impact on safety reporting while maintaining patient safety. At present, it has become essential to request revised instructions and implement regulatory changes rapidly to lessen interruptions to clinical trials. To deal with the present situation in an effective manner, it is necessary to have and recognized and strong safety reporting solution.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2253
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global pharmacovigilance market on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmacovigilance-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market
Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: