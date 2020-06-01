TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313June 30, 2020June 15, 2020
Series D0.29843June 29, 2020
Series E0.198938June 30, 2020
Series F0.23673June 29, 2020
Series G0.207375June 30, 2020
Series H0.26166June 29, 2020
Series I0.23175June 30, 2020
Series J0.27973June 29, 2020
Series K0.291938June 30, 2020
Series M0.312688June 30, 2020

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2020 to September 29, 2020 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D 0.858253.405000.21456
Series F 0.608712.415000.15218
Series H 0.709532.815000.17738
Series J 0.782633.105000.19566

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941