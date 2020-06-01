**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 890,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.



The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.83 per share.

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations, and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com . Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Dick Kevin Spall Andrew Osis Investor Relations Co-CEO Co-CEO 403-561-8989 graeme@colwellcapital.com kevin@magneticnac.com andrew@magneticnac.com

