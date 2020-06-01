Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chattanooga- based Russ Blakely & Associates (RBA) announced today that they have entered a partnership with BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) to become part of their BKS-Partners operating group.

RBA is one of the leading providers of employee benefits to employers across the southeastern U.S. RBA has utilized their scale, reputation, and technical expertise to build a significant book of large account life and health business.

“We’ve built a wonderfully successful business at Russ Blakely and joining up with the BRP Group team was the natural next step in our evolution and our growth strategy,” said Chris Poynter, CEO of RBA. “By prioritizing client service through our flat organizational structure, we have established long-term relationships with our clients, while consistently winning new business. We’re thrilled to become part of BKS-Partners, as our clients will be the beneficiaries of an expanded service platform and a myriad of new capabilities and tools, while receiving the same level of service and expertise they’ve come to expect from us. Most important of all, our cultures fit perfectly, which will provide a forever home with additional career opportunities for our incredibly talented team.”

BRP Group, Inc. is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. They are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support clients, colleagues, insurance company partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive their growth. BRP represents over 450,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

“Tennessee is one of the most dynamic economies in the U.S. The opportunity to partner with RBA, one of the largest independent employee benefit consulting firms in the Southeast, reinforces our commitment to thoughtfully building a national franchise in key geographies with industry leading talent,” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “RBA has a leading retention rate among its client base, as well as a talented leadership team that has consistently grown their business throughout past economic cycles. We’re excited to add the RBA team to the BRP family, and look forward to building on their success as we continue to grow our platform across the U.S.”

For more information visit www.rbabenefits.com

