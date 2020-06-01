Independence, Ohio, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-family apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), announces the opening of the first units in its brand new neighborhood in Southgate, Mich. Upon completion, Redwood Southgate will be Redwood’s 20th neighborhood in Michigan, housing 123 units ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each of the five available floor plans in Redwood Southgate will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Walk-in closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the state of Michigan and welcome our first residents to Redwood Southgate,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will attract a wide range of residents looking for all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The 25-acre Redwood Southgate site is located at 11801 Durham Road, near the intersection of Brest and Allen Road. Completed units are 100 percent leased. Redwood is now pre-leasing for future units.

Redwood owns and manages more than 10,000 units in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

