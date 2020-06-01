SYDNEY, Australia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful strategies for managing third-party risk and meeting compliance obligations will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG GovernX®; Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG ANZ, and Hanne McBlain, director, ISG GovernX - ANZ, will host the live, one-hour, ISG Smartalks™ webinar, “ A Practical Approach to Managing Third-Party Risk ,” on Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m., Australian Eastern Standard Time. The webinar will discuss strategies for managing risks introduced by third parties, especially in today’s increasingly large and complex provider ecosystems.

“Many organizations are overwhelmed by regulatory compliance and are unsure how to guarantee their business and suppliers are meeting requirements,” Coatney said. “Enterprises are required to follow a comprehensive due diligence framework to assess and mitigate significant risks to information, guard against unethical practices and ensure supply chain security. Our webinar will explain how organizations in Australia and around the world are meeting requirements and managing third-party risk.”

To handle third-party supplier relationships and build resiliency in supplier ecosystems, Coatney said enterprises should know who their critical suppliers are, assess suppliers’ business continuity plans and tier suppliers by the degree of their impact to the business. Businesses should ask suppliers for evidence they are adhering to their business continuity plans and stay up to date on operational, compliance and legal events related to their suppliers and their delivery locations.

“Global enterprises with complex provider ecosystems are being tested by the pandemic crisis,” Borden said. “Working with a complex global supply chain can introduce significant risk to business continuity, and companies are urgently asking how resilient their third-party suppliers are in a crisis. Managing third-party risk in a practical and sustainable way will help businesses sustain high performance levels and meet complex regulatory requirements.”

To register for the June 3 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG Third Party Management, visit the ISG website.

