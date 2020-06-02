CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announced today that due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will postpone the filing of its interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2020, until no later than June 8, 2020.
The Company will be relying on the exemption provided in BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators).
Until the Company has filed its Financial Statements and MD&A, members of the Company's Board, management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's third quarter interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2019, is described below, all of which have been disclosed in prior press releases:
About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.
Investor & Media Contact:
Saturn Oil & Gas
John Jeffrey, MBA - CEO
Tel: (306) 955-9946
www.saturnoil.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Saturn Oil + Gas Inc
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CANADA
saturn.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: