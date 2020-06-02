Publication on June 2, 2020, before market opening

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between May 25, 2020 and May 29, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 25/05/2020 2,500 13.7820 34,455 26/05/2020 2,500 13.9834 34,959 27/05/2020 2,500 14.2910 35,728 28/05/2020 2,500 14.8076 37,019 29/05/2020 2,500 14.4971 36,243 Total 12,500 14.2722 178,403

As of May 29, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 27,267 shares at an average price of EUR 14,0123, representing in total EUR 382,072.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 618,319 shares as of May 29, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

